Looks Like UK Retailer 3G Has Leaked the Razer Phone

Razer is a company best known for making fancy PC peripherals, and has more recently delved into the world of making actual PCs for gamers with lots of money. Well it's also making a smartphone, and the details appear to have been leaked by UK retailer 3G.

It's not actually a surprise that Razer is making a smartphone, seeing as how it purchased Nextbit, the company behind the cloud-based Robin smartphone, at the start of the year. We just never heard very much about it until now.

The result is intriguing to say the least, with the listing promising a ridiculous 8GB of RAM, dual front-facing Dolby ATMOS speakers, a 5.72-inch IGZO (read: LCD) display with 120hz refresh rate, a 4,000 mAh battery, plus a dual camera system with one 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP zooming lens.

The sales page has now been taken down, though there is an archived version for those of you who aren't happy with a mere screenshot.

Design wise it's a far cry from the fancy bezel free phones we've started seeing this year, and looks quite a lot like its predecessor the Nextbit Robin. That's hardly a surprise, really.

Everything else is a mystery, though Slashgear notes that the phone is expected to come with one of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processors. As for pricing details and some of the finer specs, we won't be finding out about those until the phone is officially announced tomorrow. [Reddit via Slashgear]

