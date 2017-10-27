North Korea Has Hit Back at WannaCry Accusations, Calling Them 'Groundless Speculation'

Last week Security Minister Ben Wallace publicly blamed North Korea for the WannaCry ransomware attack that crippled the NHS's computer system back in June. We already knew that thanks to anonymous sources in the intelligence services, but it was the first time a government official had said it in public. Well, as you'd expect, North Korea has hit back against those claims.

A spokesperson for the North's Korea-Europe Association has hit back against those claims, calling them "groundless speculation" and accused the government of "a wicked attempt" to tighten the already heavy sanctions imposed on the country.

"This is an act beyond the limit of our tolerance and it makes us question the real purpose behind the UK's move. The moves of the UK government to doggedly associate the DPRK with the cyberattack cannot be interpreted in any other way than a wicked attempt to lure the international community into harbouring greater mistrust of the DPRK."

I think hacking people for making films and TV shows about your country might be more effective at generating mistrust, to be honest. The same goes for hacking your next door neighbour because they don't like you or your leader very much.

The South Korean government believes that the rogue nation has a team of 6,800 cyberwarfare specialists, and experts claim that the country seemingly stepping up its cyberattacks in order to generate money and work around the already strict sanctions imposed by the UN and the international community.

Needless to say the attacks from North Korea aren't likely to stop anytime soon, and I have no doubt that they will continue to deny it and act all offended that anyone could possibly accuse them of such things. And they'll still be as convincing as Donald Trump's fake tan. [The Telegraph]

