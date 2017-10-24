Switch's Gamecube Controller Support Was an Accident, Says Nintendo

Last week people discovered that the Switch's latest software update also came with support for Gamecube controllers, which could be plugged into the console's dock using an adaptor originally sold for the Wii U. Now it turns out that this wasn't meant to happen.

Speaking with our good friends Kotaku, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime revealed that Gamecube support was completely accidental:

“In our latest system software update, it enables third-party peripherals to work on Nintendo Switch,” Fils-Aime explained. “As a result, the peripheral for Wii U that allows it to attach GameCube controllers also works.” A sign of Super Smash Bros. Melee support incoming? “Of course, there’s nothing to announce on this,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say, Stephen, that that peripheral working was as much a surprise to us as it was to consumers.”

A happy little accident, as Bob Ross might say.

So if anyone got their hopes up that this might mean a new Smash Bros. announcement was on the way, you're no doubt feeling very disappointed right now. Still now that the feature is there it means people can use the Gamecube controller if they really want to. There's no Smash Bros. on the Switch yet, but given how much people enjoy playing fighting games with the retro controller I have no doubt that it'll become quite popular with some Pokken Tournament DX players. [Kotaku UK]

