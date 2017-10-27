halloween

The Giz UK Halloween Hub of Horrors 2017: Scary Films, Crap Costumes, Creepy Carvings and More

By Gizmodo UK on at

Isn't it scary how quickly another Halloween has come a-knocking? Fear not, we must savour this spooky day in the face of the nation going down Christmas hill once the All Hallows' Eve hangovers have evaporated.

So, in the spirit of the medium, sink your fangs into this lot: our highly relevant Halloween haul of trivia, film guides, frighteningly good (and shockingly bad) costume ideas, ghoulish games and more...

This Guardians of the Galaxy Costume Mask Is the Stuff Halloween Nightmares Are Made Of

Scary for all the wrong reasons. Read more >>

Animating a Short Film Using Carved Pumpkins Requires More Patience Than I'll Ever Have

Crunch the numbers, and a minute of stop-motion animation filmed at 12 frames per second would require 720 unique pumpkin carvings. Read more >>

10 Quick, Cheap, and Impressively Relevant DIY Halloween Costume Ideas

If you’re a nerdy procrastinator on a budget, you can’t go wrong with these. Read more >>

How to Carve Your Halloween Pumpkin in Less Than 30 Seconds

It takes less than 30 seconds to turn a pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern with water pumping at an astonishing 60,000 PSI. Read more >>

How to Carve an Animated Pumpkin

If you want to decorate for Halloween with something a little more original, why not turn your pumpkin into a working animated zoetrope? It will really wow all the kids stopping by to beg for free sweets. Read more >>

10 Obscure Cult Horror Movies Everyone Should Watch (and Re-Watch)

A list of 10 highly disturbing cult horror movies for you to binge over the Halloween season. I'll be starting with the fantastically titled Cannibal Apocalypse, personally. Read more >>

Snap's Latest Hardware is a Dancing Hot Dog Costume

Everything at Snapchat is absolutely fine. Read more >>

Languish in Trent Reznor's Unsettling Rendition of the Halloween Theme

I’m not scared, you're scared. Read more >>

The 13 Scariest Evil Movie Clowns (So Far)

There seems to be an epidemic of scary clowns going on in pop culture right now. Read more >>

Is Eating Synthetic Human Flesh Cannibalism? 

Is consuming a synthetic human burger cannibalistic? Or does it become just a burger? Read more >>

Woman's Webcam Starts Following Her Movements and Taunts 'Hello'

Unfortunately, these devices are making all of us less safe. Read more >>

The 9 Most Nightmarish Movies About Nuclear Attacks

Threads may be eighth on the list, but it ranks number one in bleakness. Read more >>

Look Out for Genuine Witch Carvings, Says Historic England Trying to be Scary

Ooh, look, and there's a ghost. Read more >>

NASA Absolutely Killed the Halloween Pumpkin Carving Competition

Shut it down, NASA wins. They made your pumpkin carving game look like child’s play. Read more >>

Spectacular Halloween Light Show Will Make You Glad You're Not This Guy's Neighbour

This spectacular Halloween light show will make you glad that this guy isn't your next door neighbour. Read More >>

10 Most Haunted Videos On the World Wide Web

Things that go bump in the net. Read More >>

A Full Guide to Slasher Movie Monsters

Monsters lurk everywhere in pop culture—novels, comic books, TV shows, urban legends—but today, we’re focusing on killers who were born in the movies. Read More >>

Gizmodo Frights: The Spookiest Phobias From the Wikipedia of Fear

Phobia Wiki is equal parts terrifying and hilarious. Read More >>

10 Terrifying Real-World Problems to Scare You Senseless This Halloween

Halloween shouldn’t be a papier-maché, Tim Burton recreation of the Victorian era, as there’s really something much scarier to think about: The Future. Read more >

The Best Creepypasta Stories to Give You Nightmares Forever

Our guide to the scariest stories and urban legends to come out of the internet age. Read more >

The Best Gifts for a Spooktastic Halloween

Scare your family into thinking it's Christmas come early. Read more >

Children and Idiots: Here are Some Halloween Apps

Get a competent person to show you how to put them on your phone, if you're allowed near a phone. Read more > 

Get Ready For "Spooky," the Halloween Asteroid!

On All Hallow’s Eve, an asteroid dubbed “Spooky” will make its closest approach to our planet. Read more >

Is the Star Wars Snowspeeder Wheelchair or Cute Pablo Escobar the Best Halloween Idea?

Both frightfully impressive. Read more >

Five Crazy Ways Humans Have Preserved Their Bodies Throughout History

Nobody can cheat death, but for thousands of years humans have tried to elude the natural process of decomposition. Read more >

Carve Up Some Science With a Physics-Themed Pumpkin Creation

Toothy grins and pointy eyes are passé. If you really want your pumpkin lantern to stand out, we recommend spicing things up with a healthy dose of physics. Read more >

Smartphones Turn These Masks Into Incredible Animated Halloween Costumes

These amazing Halloween masks come to life with nothing but a smartphone running a free app, slotted into a neat groove. Best thing on the planet ever? Read more >

Give Up Now, This Alien Human Pilot Mask Already Wins Halloween

You can go ahead and scrap your plans for that 'hilarious' bent iPhone costume you've been planning, we've already clearly got a winner in this incredible creation. Read more >

Five Creepy, Scary, Awesome Things You Never Knew About Blood

Here are some of the weirdest and wildest things that have happened in the world of blood. Read more >

Trousers Made From the Skin of a Human Corpse Are the Must-Have Halloween Costume (NSFW)

Try as you might, your Halloween costume will never be as fucked-up as this Icelandic pair of Necropants -- yep, they're made of real human skin, in line with ancient Icelandic traditions. Read more >

Murder Most Foul: How to Sniff Out Bodies in Shallow Graves

A good nose for gas can provide vital clues in murder investigations. Read more >

Tags: