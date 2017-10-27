The Giz UK Halloween Hub of Horrors 2017: Scary Films, Crap Costumes, Creepy Carvings and More

Isn't it scary how quickly another Halloween has come a-knocking? Fear not, we must savour this spooky day in the face of the nation going down Christmas hill once the All Hallows' Eve hangovers have evaporated.
So, in the spirit of the medium, sink your fangs into this lot: our highly relevant Halloween haul of trivia, film guides, frighteningly good (and shockingly bad) costume ideas, ghoulish games and more...
This Guardians of the Galaxy Costume Mask Is the Stuff Halloween Nightmares Are Made Of
Scary for all the wrong reasons. Read more >>
Animating a Short Film Using Carved Pumpkins Requires More Patience Than I'll Ever Have
Crunch the numbers, and a minute of stop-motion animation filmed at 12 frames per second would require 720 unique pumpkin carvings. Read more >>
10 Quick, Cheap, and Impressively Relevant DIY Halloween Costume Ideas
If you’re a nerdy procrastinator on a budget, you can’t go wrong with these. Read more >>
How to Carve Your Halloween Pumpkin in Less Than 30 Seconds
It takes less than 30 seconds to turn a pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern with water pumping at an astonishing 60,000 PSI. Read more >>
How to Carve an Animated Pumpkin
If you want to decorate for Halloween with something a little more original, why not turn your pumpkin into a working animated zoetrope? It will really wow all the kids stopping by to beg for free sweets. Read more >>
10 Obscure Cult Horror Movies Everyone Should Watch (and Re-Watch)
A list of 10 highly disturbing cult horror movies for you to binge over the Halloween season. I'll be starting with the fantastically titled Cannibal Apocalypse, personally. Read more >>
Snap's Latest Hardware is a Dancing Hot Dog Costume
Everything at Snapchat is absolutely fine. Read more >>
Languish in Trent Reznor's Unsettling Rendition of the Halloween Theme
I’m not scared, you're scared. Read more >>
The 13 Scariest Evil Movie Clowns (So Far)
There seems to be an epidemic of scary clowns going on in pop culture right now. Read more >>
Is Eating Synthetic Human Flesh Cannibalism?
