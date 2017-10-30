The UK's Fast Food Capital is *Drumroll* Cardiff

When you think about which part of the country spends the most on fast food and takeaways, you might automatically assume London, or possibly stick to the stereotypes and go for Glasgow or Edinburgh. Well you'd be wrong, because the actual answer is Cardiff. But you already knew that, since you read the headline.

This news comes from a survey of 1,500 people by the site VoucherCodes, and found that people in Cardiff spend an average of £86.80 on fast food and takeaways every month. I find this quite funny because my brother moved to Cardiff and ended up getting fat while he was there.

The site also noted that Oxford is the opposite. While it didn't tell us what residents spend on fast food, it turns out residents spend £921 a year on gym membership and £1,270 on 'fine dining' and eating out in restaurants. Londoners prefer to splash out on clothes, though, with an average of £1,179 spend on fashion each year. The capital is also the biggest fan of cultural events like theatre shows and gigs, which is obvious when you think about it. There are a lot of theses sorts of places in London, so of course the numbers will be skewed.

The survey also found that people are, by their own admission, pretty rubbish at managing money. Half of the respondents claimed to be good with money, but 53 per cent said they ended up with no money left over at the end of the month. 11 per cent admitted they were pretty rubbish at managing their finances, and on average people blow through their monthly salary within 15 days.

Maybe they should stop spending it on takeaways or trips to see The Book of Mormon. [The Independent]

More Food Posts: