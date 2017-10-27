This Guardians of the Galaxy Costume Mask Is the Stuff Halloween Nightmares Are Made Of

Look, there’s spooking people out with your Halloween costume, and then there’s traumatising them for the foreseeable future. This Yondu mask will do the latter.

Comicbook.com uncovered this Yondu mask being sold by Xcoser—and oh, god, where do you start.

The dead eyes are perhaps a necessity for a latex mask, but I’m not sure I can tell what makes my skin crawl more—the fake facial hair that’s several shades too dark to how Yondu’s hair actually appears in the movie, or the teeth.

No wait, I can tell. It’s definitely the teeth. Why depict the smile at all, why!?

Please, do not use this to haunt people this Halloween.

