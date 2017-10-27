Watch the Stranger Things Sheriff Dance His Way to Meme Glory

Howdy, I’m Jim Hopper, and I’m the Sheriff of the dance.

Allow me to introduce you to Hopper Dancing To, the best Twitter account to come into being in the short time since the second season of Stranger Things hit Netflix. In a scene from the new season, Hopper attempts to show Eleven the art of the goofy dance, and, well, there’s a lot that can be done with a clip like that.

As with all good dance clips in media, it goes with everything. Here’s the sheriff, dancing to Taylor Swift’s incredibly breathy “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Jim Hopper dancing to Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift #StrangersThings #strangerthings2 @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/OlXfRddE48 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

I’m sorry, the old Demogorgon can’t come to the phone right now. ‘Cause it’s dead.

Or here’s Hopper shocking Eleven with his devotion to one of the greatest love songs of all time.

Hopper dancing to Future is probably my favourite, though:

Check out their timeline for even more. Even David Harbour, Hopper himself, is into it: