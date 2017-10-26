Welsh Cat Lovers Warned Against Petting Escaped Lynx

There's an escaped thing in Wales, and it's either tearing through the countryside looking for blood or cowering in a corner behind someone's shed, depending on which side of the lynx debate you sit on.

The lynx in question is a Eurasian lynx, of the sort that some would have reintroduced to rural parts of the UK, and it's called Lillith and used to be an occupant of Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion until it escaped.

The park says no lynx has even been known to attack a human so it's probably all going to be OK, but added: "...they are a wild animal with sharp teeth and claws and will attack if cornered or trapped. If you spot her, please don't approach her. Phone the police or contact the zoo straight away."

Police helicopters are currently helping track Lillith down. [Sky News]

