You Will Never Be As Cool As This Rubik's Cube World Record Champion

I used to solve my Rubik's cube by peeling the stickers off, so to my feeble puzzle-challenged brain, this is the best thing I've ever seen. Blink and you'll miss it.

4.59 seconds is all it took 23-year-old SeungBeom Cho to set a new Rubik's Cube world record over the weekend. Only a month ago Patrick Ponce set the world record of 4.69 seconds - and now Cho has smashed it.

Let's face it - in this moment, Cho is cooler than you, or I, or any of us will ever be. And he's earned it.

