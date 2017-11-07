A Computer Randomly Generated These Nebulae That Look More Spectacular Than Hubble Images

Unless we find a way to travel infinitely faster than the speed of light, there’s no way you’ll ever see the farthest reaches of the galaxy in person. But that harsh reality is made somewhat easier to digest thanks to this short film by Teun van der Zalm, featuring fly-bys of computer-generated nebulae that even our most sophisticated space telescopes can’t photograph.

If you’ve ever gone star-gazing at a planetarium, or explored the deepest corners of the universe in a virtual reality simulation, you might have already experienced Van der Zalm’s particle physics algorithm. It’s what’s responsible for creating the captivating images you see in Nebulae, which, for better or worse, are about as close as you’ll ever get to flying by this incomprehensibly massive celestial phenomenon.

[Vimeo via Boing Boing]

