A Drone Captured This Hypnotic Timelapse Footage by Flying in Giant Circles 

Sometimes a unique camera move can produce fascinating footage without the need for special effects or weeks of post-production. For its short film, Low Earth Orbit, Visual Suspect, a Hong Kong-based video production company, simply had a camera drone fly in a giant orbit to capture dizzying aerial footage of Folegandros island in Greece.

The short film is also a chance to experience the world from the vantage point of birds of prey, which often fly in slow, lazy loops as they’re hunting for dinner below but without the grim finale of a successful hunt—that’s what National Geographic’s for.

[Vimeo]

