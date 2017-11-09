A Moped Gang Hit London's Regent Street Apple Store This Morning

The moped has been getting its reputation sullied in recent years, what with the rise in thieves and acid-wielding twats taking to the streets in the miniature motorbikes. Add another notch to their reputation, because five of them got used in a heist that targeted Apple's flagship store on London's Regent Street.

10 thieves, riding five mopeds, hot the store early this morning, sending one of the bike's through the store's glass windows and storming inside. Witnesses report that several of the thieves made their way inside to grab display models, while a few others stood watch. They were only inside for around three minutes, but in addition to snatching thousands of pounds worth of gear (which could be, like, three things given Apple's current pricing structure) they also managed to threaten the on-site security guards with hammer.

According to police the thieves managed to steal a selection of iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, though two iPhone Xs were later retrieved at Kings Cross station. Presumably, their job was made easier thanks to Apple removing anti-theft cables in its stores - but that also means it'll be easier for Apple to brick the stolen devices.

Evidently they left the initial moped inside the store, so it's now being examined by a forensics team. I imagine the moped was also stolen, or else the thieves are very, very stupid. Police are viewing CCTV evidence, and are appealing for any witnesses that might have information.

The Regent Street store is open as usual, and apparently you can't even tell that it was broken into last night. I guess when appearances matter more than anything, you can get a quick turnaround on clean up. [Standard]

