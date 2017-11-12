A New Take-Home Exhibit From the Museum of Science Fiction Celebrates the Women of Sci-Fi

After a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the finished product is here: Catalysts, Explorers & Secret Keepers: Women of Science Fiction. It’s a collection of new and reprinted works, framed as a take-home exhibit from the Museum of Science Fiction.

This is a killer collection, put together by a team under the direction of lead editor Monica Louzon. It spotlights not just female authors (although that’s obviously a huge part of it), but also female characters and female readers within the realm of science fiction. Here’s more from today’s press release:

Highlights of the anthology include cover art by two-time Hugo award winning artist Julie Dillon, three new poems by current SFWA Grand Master Jane Yolen and original fiction by Nebula-award winners Seanan McGuire, Pat Murphy, Sarah Pinsker as well as Nebula nominee Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam. Catalysts, Explorers & Secret Keepers also features original stories by Floris M. Kleijne and AJ Lee, which were selected by the project’s editorial team from an open call for submissions. Other award-winning authors who contributed their works to the anthology were Eleanor Arnason, Catherine Asaro, Monica Byrne, Kiini Ibura Salaam, N. K. Jemisin, Nancy Kress, Naomi Kritzer, Karen Lord, Anthea Sharp, Carrie Vaughn, Sarah Zettel, and Hugo-nominee Betsy Curtis (by way of her heirs).

You can purchase a Kindle eBook version of Catalysts, Explorers & Secret Keepers: Women of Science Fiction here right now; the Museum (a non-profit that is still working on its physical space in Washington, DC; learn more here) expects hardback and paperback print versions to be released late next month.

