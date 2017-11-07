After Outrage, Logitech Gives Free Upgrade to Owners of Soon to Be Obsolete Device

When Logitech decided to end support for its Harmony Link universal media hubs, customers were not happy. And rightly so, because despite the device being a little old (it originally debuted back in 2011), through no fault of their own, their devices would cease to function on 16 March 2018.

Originally, Logitech planned to only offer Harmony Link owners with active warranties free upgrades to its new Harmony Hub devices. But for people out of warranty—possibly the majority of Harmony Link users, as the devices were last sold in 2015—they would just get a one-time, 35 per cent discount on a new Harmony Hub.

However, after customer outrage, Logitech revised its plans and announced that the company will give every Harmony Link owner a new Hub for free. Additionally, users who had already used the coupon to purchase a new Hub will also be able to contact Logitech in order to obtain a refund for the difference in price.

However, Logitech is still not planning to extend support for the Harmony Link. The company says, “We made the business decision to end the support and services of the Harmony Link when the encryption certificate expires in the spring of 2018 – we would be acting irresponsibly by continuing the service knowing its potential/future vulnerability.”

So while it sucks to see a perfectly fine device become obsolete due to licensing agreements out of consumers’ control, it seems Logitech is trying to do right by its customers. Although it would have been nice if Logitech hadn’t waited until after affected users cried foul. [Logitech]

