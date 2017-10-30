AirBnB is Giving You The Chance to Win a Night in Denmark's Lego House

Remember the Lego House in Denmark? It's a museum/activity centre in Lego's home town of Billund that opened at the end of September, with different zones full of cool stuff about the iconic brand. Well you could get the chance to stay there for a night, thanks to a new competition from AirBnB.

The room/flat rental service has teamed up with Lego to give someone the chance to stay there for a night, in a suite big enough to accommodate four people. Not just that, but the winners will get a private 'expedition' around the museum. That means you can enjoy all the things it has to offer without all the hassle of other people getting in your way.

As for the flat itself, everything is made from Lego, and even the bed is 'floating' in a pool of Lego pieces underneath a Lego waterfall. That sounds pretty bad, to be honest. Stepping on Lego is painful, so imagine what sleeping on a bunch of it must be like?

To enter the competition all you need to do is tell AirBnB what you'd do if you had an infinite supply of Lego. Would you build your very own Lego House, like James May, or would you do something else entirely? Make sure your answer is concise, though, because you only have 500 characters to explain yourself. The competition is open until 16th November, and the winning group of 2-4 people will be flown out the Denmark to stay over on 24th November.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to sleep in a Lego themed house, in more depth than the hotel rooms at Legoland can offer. So what are you waiting for? Get entering. [AirBnB via Metro]

