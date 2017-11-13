Amazon's New Lord of the Rings Series Will Feature 'Previously Unexplored Stories'

After weeks of reports and rumours about Amazon and Warner Bros. negotiating over the possibility of a Lord of the Rings television series, Amazon has finally announced that Frodo and the gang are definitely coming back.

Today in a press release, Amazon Studios’ head of scripted series Sharon Tal Yguado expressed the company’s excitement at the idea of bringing audiences with an Amazon Prime subscription back to Middle Earth.

Said Yguado:

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen. We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

While the release did not include any mention of when the series will premiere or who is attached to star, produce, or direct, it did make a point of stating that “the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring” and that there was the definite possibility for spinoff series. Matt Galsor, a rep from the Tolkien estate also added that the series would bring to life a number of “previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings.”

