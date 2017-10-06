Automatic Phone and Broadband Compensation is Coming in 2019

If you've recently suffered a botched broadband installation or endured a long, internetless wait for line repairs, this won't help much as it doesn't kick in until 2019. But the good news for the sad disconnected people of the near future is that automatic compensation payments for interrupted services or delayed repairs are coming.

Ofcom's behind it all, saying it could lead to the ISPs paying out £142m in compensation payouts for missed appointments, slow repairs and messed up connections, when the scheme launches in 2019. Users connected through BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Zen Internet -- which Ofcom says is around 90 per cent of the UK population -- are set to benefit, with Ofcom expecting Plusnet and EE to join as well.

There's a simple scale of payments in place, starting at £8 a day for each day a service remains broken should it not be fixed in the first two days, a glorious £25 lump sum should an engineer not turn up for an appointment or an appointment is cancelled with less than 24 hours notice, plus £5 for each day a new connection is delayed. It'll make sobbing into a 2G mobile data connection almost worth it.

Ofcom's Lindsey Fussell said: "...providers will have to pay money back automatically, whenever repairs or installations don’t happen on time, or an engineer doesn’t turn up. People will get the money they deserve, while providers will want to work harder to improve their service." [Ofcom]

