BA to Make Cheap Ticket Buyers Board Flights Last

British Airways fancies bringing the old class system back to travel, as it's revealed a plan to somehow hold back the buyers of cheap tickets to make them board flights last.

The news was revealed to BA staff in a newsletter, where it says that a "boarding sequence" will soon be implemented to make sure that people with expensive tickets get shuffled to the front of the queues and allowed on to planes first.

A spokesperson lated explained: "...we are introducing new boarding procedures to speed up the process and make it simpler for customers to understand. This method has been used by airlines around the world for a number of years, including by our partners American Airlines, Iberia and Qatar."

Of course, the cool traveller always boards last anyway. Who wants to be first on to sit there for 45 minutes while idiots drop rucksacks on your head? The new system begins on December 12, just in time to make the angry Christmas airport hordes even angrier. [Standard]

