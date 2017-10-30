Bad Weather Has Been Disrupting Freeview Broadcasts Across England

Are you off work today, and struggling to tune into whichever daytime TV programme takes your fancy? You're not alone. People have been reporting issues with Freeview broadcasts for the past 12 hours or so, venting their frustrations online. Freeview itself, however, isn't accepting any of the blame. It says the weather is the cause.

Or more specifically, it claims high air pressure is the cause of the interrupted broadcasts:

"TV and radio signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions, including high air pressure (which brings fine weather), heavy rain or snow. We're aware that high air pressure is currently affecting TV and radio signals for some viewers. We're unable to prevent or remedy this, normal services will return once the weather changes."

Downdetector's live outage map shows issues across England, particularly in the South East, East Midlands, and North West.

Although I can't help be reminded of a 'stupid customer' story that makes the rounds every now and again, with someone demanding a 'wind-proof router' because the wind keeps blowing away her Wi-Fi signal. I assume Freeview knows what it's talking about, though, and isn't using a rubbish excuse.

So if you're having problems with your TV you've got two choices: stop watching TV, or better yet stream it. [Engadget]

