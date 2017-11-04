Batman and Aquaman Are Not Fast Friends in New Justice League Clip

Here, in a clip shared by Comicbook.com, we get a glimpse of the first meeting between Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) in the DC movie-verse. It doesn’t go well. Curry doesn’t particularly appreciate being found, and him and Bruce have a confrontation in a remote village hut. It’s a good clip, not the least of which because it’s sort of delightful to hear Ben Affleck act the hell out of saying the word “Aquaman” on screen.

The clip, which is below, also features some interview footage and other promo materials centred on Momoa’s Aquaman.

More Movies Posts: