Ben Affleck Stole Some Batarangs From the Justice League Set

Acting as a superhero in a major blockbuster film is undoubtedly incredibly stressful, but it’s also, and this is not to be ignored, frickin’ rad. Getting to pretend to be a larger-than-life hero with (most likely) a cape is a dream come true for a lot of people. Naturally, one might want souvenirs of the experience when it was over.

So it went with Ben Affleck, with his role as Batman in Justice League. But not every film studio is going to be willing to just part with those props. So, Affleck had to, ah, let’s say borrow them.

That anecdote comes courtesy of Affleck’s recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The actor, along with discussing the impact his Batman role has had on his kids (spoilers: they weren’t all that impressed), tells the story of how he ended up getting billed by the Warner Bros. prop departments for some missing Bat toys.

“Apparently Batarangs are not cheap,” he told Colbert.

Watch that below— the story in question starts at about 6:14.

