Berners-Lee Says His Beloved Web is Being Ruined by Money-Grabbing AIs

Tim Berners-Lee, who either invented the whole internet or just the WWW interface bit, depending on how seriously you take your tech history and your level of awareness of communications protocols, isn't particularly happy with the way it's all been turning out of late.

Speaking to the Guardian, Berners-Lee seems particularly annoyed with algorithm-led news feeds that exist only to distract us and keep us scrolling while the world and whatever's cooking in the kitchen burns, with B-L saying the social media endless refresh loop is leading to people "...being distorted by very finely trained AIs that figure out how to distract them."

The emergence of unstoppable bulk forces that spam news about the place whether true or interesting or even intelligible is tearing apart the dram of a planet-uniting information-sharing system, with Berners-Lee bemoaning: "The system is failing. The way ad revenue works with clickbait is not fulfilling the goal of helping humanity promote truth and democracy. So I am concerned."

We can only hope his schematic for the web includes some sort of manual override. Turn it off, Tim. Save us all from the dopamine feedback loop. [Guardian]

