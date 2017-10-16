Big Ben Cleared to Bong Again

The chimes of Big Ben will once again ring out over the heads of milling tourists this weekend, as special approval to restart the ringing has been granted.

It's being sparked up again to help mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, with chimes resuming again today at 9:00am. A man with a hammer and a big beard, or whoever's in charge of it all, warns that the accuracy might be a bit off, though, as after nearly three months of silence there could be some slight inaccuracy in the clock's timekeeping.

Adjustments will be made today to try to get it bang on time, so that the 11th hour of the 11th day is precisely marked this Saturday.

After this mournful period of reflective bonging, the bell shall go quiet again after a last salvo at 1pm on the 12th of November, for the sake of the ears of maintenance worker; with Ben being put back on silent mode until Christmas, when it'll be fired up again on December 23rd to ring in the coming of the fat man and the sweets. [Telegraph]

