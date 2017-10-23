Cork Experts Debunk £7,000-a-Shot Whisky

Rich man Zhang Wei decided that, seeing as he's loaded but only lives once, it might be a good idea to taste one of the most exclusive whiskies in the world, something from the century before last that costs more than £7,000 for a shot. And he was very happy on social media, until the cork police turned up and spoiled the fun.

Zhang's problems started, as with most modern problems, on Facebook. He uploaded a photo of the momentous knocking back of the posh booze, only for fellow whisky enthusiasts to start casting doubt on the authenticity of the bottle, supposedly an 1878 Special Reserve from The Macallan distillery in Speyside.

But the cork wasn't right, they said. The bottle's all wrong, they added. The fuss ended with the bottle being carbon dated, with the results saying it was more likely to be from the 1970s rather than the 1870s, and although Scotland was still good at making whisky in the 1970s, charging £7k for a glass of it is a bit much.

In the end, the keeper of the bottle at the Waldhaus Hotel in Switzerland went off to China to refund Zhang's money, lest it trigger WWIII. [Standard]

