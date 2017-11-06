Could Video Games Help Uni Graduates Find Work?

In 1990, 87.8 per cent of university graduates had full-time jobs. By 2014, that number had dropped to 68.1 per cent.

And what innovative solution has Monash University come up with to help combat this issue? Video games.

I know, I know - it sounds ridiculous. But this is legit.

In a new program created by Monash, graduates play a series of video games that score them on 50 key cognitive and emotional traits - creating a "snapshot" of your characteristics and strengths for employers.

It's called "Monash Talent" and it is based on research by Mercer Australia, using Big Data and cognitive and behavioural analysis.

"Universities need to co-create innovative solutions with employers, since they are the ones that benefit from very capable graduates," Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Margaret Gardner AO, said.

More than 1000 employers were consulted during the development of Monash Talent - most were companies that host Monash interns.

Director of Monash Talent, Brooke Young, said Monash University was being proactive in a global labour market where an increasing number of graduates, even top students struggled to find jobs.

But will it work? they think so.

"Globally, companies continue to be challenged to hire the right skill set to grow their business in today's fast-paced environment," Practice Leader for Talent Strategies at Mercer, Ephraim Spehrer-Patrick, said.

"Monash is addressing this challenge and taking employment outcomes to the next level."

Ha - level.

As to how much of a "game" this really is - and what it's like to play, I have no idea. If anyone out there has had a chance to play, give me a shout in the comments.

