DC Has Fired Editor Eddie Berganza Over Claims of Sexual Harassment

Over the weekend, DC Comics suspended group editor Eddie Berganza after BuzzFeed published a report with interviews from multiple women accusing Berganza of having sexually harassed them while working for the comics publisher. Today, DC announced that it had officially let Berganza go.

Image: DC Comics

According to BuzzFeed, DC put out a statement insisting that they were “committed to eradicating harassment,” echoing a similar sentiment they put out over the weekend.

Said DC:

“Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza. We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company.”

Berganza’s suspension and subsequent firing from DC came after years of multiple publications reporting on numerous instances of people from within the industry speaking out publicly against him and DC for choosing to continue his employment. In the BuzzFeed report, multiple former DC employees described having brought their complaints to the company’s HR department, only for their concerns to be seemingly ignored and/or dismissed while Berganza remained employed.

