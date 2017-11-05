Deliveroo's Launching a Subscription-Like Service That Scraps the Delivery Charge

These days you can get just about everything delivered to your house, and services like Deliveroo and Uber Eats have made avoiding cooking easier than every before. But every time you get a Nandos or a McDonald's delivered to your house, you have to pay a delivery charge. Deliveroo is putting a stop to that, in a way, by scrapping delivery charges for customers who pay £8 a month.

Normally Deliveroo charges £2.50 per delivery, and coupled with minimum spends that can add up if you're ordering in a lot. If you order more than four times a month, I suppose the £8 Deliveroo Plus makes sense, Then again, it'll be cheaper if you just cook it for yourself. Or order from a local takeaway that offers free delivery from the get go.

But it's not just about cutting down on delivery costs. Deliveroo Plus also nets subscribers exclusive discounts at certain chains, so spending money means thy can save money. The company claims that after trialling the service around the country, half of the customers who signed up for Deliveroo Plus saved more than £25. A tenth of customers saved more than £75 each month as well, which makes you wonder just how how much money they actually spent on food that month.

I do wonder how this will affect Deliveroo's employees-who-aren't-employees, but I'm pretty sure delivery drivers never got to see that money anyway.

There's a month free trial if you want to give it a go, and see what it's like being too lazy to cook or pick up your own food. Unless you're living in one of the test areas sign up doesn't seem to be live right now, but be patient because I'm sure it won't take long to roll out to everyone. [Metro]