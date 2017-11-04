Disney May Buy Fox, Which Could Change Everything About the Marvel Cinematic Universe

CNBC is reporting that Disney is in talks to buy 21st Century Fox, an entertainment arm within the larger Fox company that is reportedly looking to focus its efforts more on news and sports. If the deal were to go through, it could have potentially huge ramifications for a number of Marvel characters.

Image: Marvel

According to CNBC, the buzz around the talks is that a deal will come to fruition due to Fox being rather bullish about its desire to let go of its purely entertainment branch. If and when Disney is back in possession of the rights that 21st Century Fox currently holds, it would mean that Marvel Studios could finally bring a number of classic Marvel properties like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into its shared cinematic universe.

Although talks between Disney and Fox have now stalled, according to Bloomberg, this story is still developing.

While Marvel Studios (which is owned by Disney) has regained the rights to properties in the past, this would undoubtedly be one of the studio’s most important acquisitions in its history given its potential. Fox’s claim to the X-Men has kept a number of key stories from Marvel’s comics involving mutants off the table for Marvel Studios in the past, but this deal could lay the groundwork for something like an Avengers vs. The X-Men film down the line.



