Disney Promises its Streaming Service Will be 'Substantially Cheaper' Than Netflix

Netflix's latest price hike hasn't sat well with a lot of people, even though its base model is the same price as its closest rival Amazon Prime (albeit without the high resolution options). It's the kind of thing that gives people concern that every company under the sun is wanting to launch their own streaming channel, so they can claim a slice of that cash cow.

But there's good news from Disney, since Bob Iger has promised that the company's own streaming service will be '"substantially cheaper" than Netflix.

“I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that we’ll have substantially less volume.”

So Disney isn't mimicking CBS and charging people £6-£10 a month to watch a single TV show. It does, however, mean that Disney will be increasing the price as the catalogue grows. The service is set to launch in the latter half of 2019, featuring TV shows based on Star Wars, Marvel, Monsters Inc, and High School Musical.

Personally I don't even think it needs to bother with starting a service from scratch. Disney only needs 21% to take control of Hulu, which already has a built-in subscriber base and extensive back catalogue of content from Disney and its other shareholders (Fox, NBCUniversal, and Time Warner).

But that's just, like, my opinion, man. [Radio Times]



