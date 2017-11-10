Disney Will Bring an All-New Marvel Show to Its Streaming Service in 2019

Our minds are still blown by today’s news that a brand-new Star Wars trilogy is in the works—as well as a live-action Star Wars TV show. But the latter won’t be the only lure when Disney rolls out its subscription streaming service in 2019. There’ll also be an exclusive new Marvel show.

Details are understandably scarce at this early stage—we just know that it will be an original series drawn from Marvel’s vast realm of superheroes. Unlike The Defenders, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and so forth, which are made by Marvel but stream on Netflix, the new show will remain under the ever-expanding Disney umbrella and roll out on the Disney streaming channel, which will also be your imminent go-to for all Marvel and Star Wars films (and, of course, that live-action Star Wars show). Other programmes planned for the new Disney platform include an adaptation of the Monsters, Inc. films, as well as a show based on the popular High School Musical series.

What realm of Marvel will this future show possibly explore? Right now—much like that juicy Star Wars info dump we’re still processing—it’s anyone’s guess. Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this story. [Tech Crunch]

