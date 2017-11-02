Disney's Star Wars Lands Are Set on the New Planet of Batuu

When the Disney theme parks open their two Star Wars themed lands in 2019, the name in the brochure will be “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” But Galaxy’s Edge is actually a new planet, revealed today to be called Batuu.

The Star Tours ride at both Disneyland in Anaheim, CA and Hollywood Studios in Orlando, FL, opened today with new footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There’s also a quick stop at a new planet—one that will be unfamiliar to fans, unless they looked at that amazing Star Wars diorama Disney displayed earlier this year.

Yes, Star Tours now stops at Batuu, apparently a place characters like C-3PO are already well aware of. Here’s some more information from the Disney Parks Blog:

This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers travelling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.

Fans can see Batuu now on Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, then get an even closer look when the Galaxy’s Edge attractions open in 2019. Read more at the below links. [Disney Parks]

