Dominos Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Check Pizza Quality Because This Is Clearly What It Was Made For

On a scale of "surely this isn't a real thing" to "what is actually happening right now" this latest announcement from professional pizza pushers Domino's is definitely a "wait, what?".

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (that's the full fancy name for Domino's) will officially be the first pizza chain to install Dragontail Systems' artificial intelligence QT camera system. Installed as a "Pizza Checker".

There are currently 2,000 Domino's stores across seven countries, and all of them are getting the Pizza Checker. But what will the Pizza Checker do? The clue is in the name, obviously.

Dragontail describes it as "an electronic eye" that sits above the cut bench and photographs pizzas for quality control. It identifies pizza type, toppings, topping distribution, crust type and temperature, and reports back in three seconds.

So you, pizza eater, will get an image of your pizza on the cut bench, which will appear in real time on the Domino's Pizza Tracker page of your order. You'll also be told if your pizza "failed" quality testing.

