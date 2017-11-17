Don't Plug the Xbox One X Into a Surge Protector, Says Microsoft

If you're one of the people who's already gone out and spent £450 on the latest version of the Xbox One, there's something you should know. Apparently you shouldn't plug it into a surge protector, and that advice comes direct from Microsoft itself.

Anyone with an ounce of sense would plug all their electronics into surge protected sockets, for obvious reasons. You don't want your stuff frying because of a power surge if your house is struck by lightning - however unlikely that might be. Still some people have reported that plugging their Xbox One X into a surge protected socket means the console won't even turn on.

That's why Microsoft has a dedicated a section of its support page telling people why they should just plug the console straight into the wall socket.

Did you know that your Xbox One is designed to be plugged directly into a wall outlet? Check out our console power guide here: https://t.co/lGymrPOQEV — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) November 17, 2017

Both the One X and One S have surge protectors built into their internal power supplies, meaning you don't need to safeguard them from errant spikes of excess electricity. Evidently, if you plug the console into another external surge protector it can reduce the amount of power the console draws from the socket - explaining why some people couldn't turn their's on.

I can't say I've heard of that happening personally, but then again surge protectors can affect things like plug-in ethernet adaptors and stop them working properly. Regardless it's nice to know that you don't need to plug your Xbox into a surge protector, even if it works just fine when you do. [Ubergizmo]

