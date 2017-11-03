Every Night I Feel Like These Bizarre CG Humans Made of Collapsing Noodles

Unless you’ve done the right thing and moved yourself into a secluded cave for the next four years, after spending each day enduring a constant stream of depressing news on social media, you can probably relate to the animated characters in Ari Weinkle’s short film, Moodles, who collapse into giant piles of limp, relaxed noodles.

Don’t bother looking for deeper meaning in the bizarre short film, though, just sit back, watch, and let these collapsing characters clear away your stresses—at least until tomorrow’s news cycle.

[Vimeo via The Awesomer]

