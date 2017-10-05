Everything You Need to Know About Tesla's New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk rolled up to a Tesla press event tonight in an electric semi truck, unveiling his latest project to the world. The semi has been hotly anticipated since Musk first hinted at it last summer, and he’s been hyping it up on Twitter this week, promising that the reveal would “blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension.”

The semi truck is the latest addition to Musk’s vision of an all-electric world, where cars, trucks, and homes are all powered by clean energy.

What’s up with this electric truck?

Well, it’s a semi truck... but with a battery instead of diesel tank. It’s automatic, and it has no gasoline engine or transmission, so it should theoretically require less maintenance than a normal truck.

It’s also built on the bones of the Model 3—there are two Model 3 engines driving each of the rear axles, Model 3-style press-in handles on the doors, and two Model 3 screens in the cab—so there’s a lot of continuity between Tesla’s cars and its new truck.

Speaking on stage, Musk described the specs of the semi truck: The vehicle has a 500 mile range, can go from 0-60 MPH in 5 seconds (and in 20 seconds while carrying 80,000 pounds). “We designed the Tesla truck to be more like a bullet,” Musk said.

How luxe is the cab of the truck?

In keeping with Tesla’s attention to design, the interior of the truck is faaancy. The cab has full standing room and the driver’s seat is positioned in the centre (rather than off to the left), which is intended to provide better visibility. The seat is flanked on either side by touch screens that provide blind spot monitoring and navigation.

Musk told Rolling Stone recently that some of the truck’s luxury features might actually hurt sales. “Probably no one will buy it because of this,” he joked, referencing what the magazine called “a driver-comfort feature.”

“But if you’re going to make a product, make it beautiful. Even if it doesn’t affect sales, I want it to be beautiful,” he added.

But the interior layout isn’t just about driver comfort—the truck also comes with tracking features to be used by a fleet manager for routing, monitoring, and scheduling.

Is there any of Tesla’s self-driving tech in it?

Yup. The truck isn’t fully autonomous, but it does have Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot system, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane detection, and lane departure warnings.

The truck has a few other automated safety features, too. Exterior cameras help cut down on blind spots and aid with object detection. It also comes equipped with sensors that can detect instability and adjust each wheel individually to prevent jackknifing.

Is the Supercharger network going to expand?

One of the big questions hanging over this launch is how an entire fleet of electric trucks would charge. Tesla currently has over 2,000 Supercharger stations, which can power up a Model S in less than an hour. But it’s not clear if that network could support the addition of thousands of trucks.

The company is currently working to expand its Supercharger network, so hopefully there will be enough stations to accommodate the trucks by the time they start showing up on the road.

