Facebook is Bringing Peer-to-Peer Payments to the UK

Facebook is never content with being what it is. It was a social network, that's added features from instant messagers, photo storage services, Snapchat, texting, VoIP, and more. A couple of years ago it added a peer-to-peer payments option so people could send each other money. Now that feature is coming to the UK.

The idea is that you can send money to your Facebook contacts in Messenger, without leaving the conversation. There's even a falling £££s animation to make things 'fun'. Because that's exactly what finances need. Sending money is simple, though, and all you have to do is follow these instructions:

Start a message with a friend Tap the blue + icon and then tap the green Payments icon Set up your payment account (only the first time) and then enter the amount you want to send Tap Pay and then add your debit card Watch the amount of money you sent rain down on the screen

Receiving payments is easy, once your card is added to Facebook (select Add Card, funnily enough) you'll be able to accept the money people send you. The money gets sent straight away, but Facebook warns that it could take 1-3 days depending on who both parties bank with.

Facebook promises that everything will be secured with bank-encrypted security, and because it's all done with debit cards you just need to deal with your bank if something goes wrong.

So there you go. A brand new way to send people money. Do with it what you will.

