Facial Recognition is Coming to Supermarket Self-Service

Picture this very likely scenario. You're queuing up for a self-service checkout in the supermarket, and you have to wait for ages because some genius decided to go through with a trolley full of booze. So now there's a wait because they have to be verified for all the drunkening juice they decided to buy for whatever reason. That could change soon, however.

British-based identity app Yoti is teaming up with NCR, the company that makes supermarket self-service checkout machines, to install facial recognition software. It'll then scan the faces of anyone attempting to buy age-restricted goods to verify they are who they say they are.

A pilot scheme has been approved for two of the UK's 'big four' supermarkets (better known as Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Morrisons) though it hasn't been revealed which ones.

You'll need to be registered with the Yoti app for it to work. Registration involves scanning your driving licence or passport, which is tied to a new picture of your face. If you select facial verification, the till will display a QR code on screen which the Yoti app will scan. The app will scan your face to verify you are who you say you are and that you're old enough to buy your things.

100,000 people already use Yoti, and the two founders claim it can do a great many things like cut down on ticket scalping and fight online fraud. It sounds like a nice idea, and perfect for the automated future where robots have replaced all human workers. But, if you do want to buy booze at the supermarket, maybe go to the human cashier who will check your ID the old-fashioned way. It's just easier. [The Telegraph]

