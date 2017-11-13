Fantastic Beasts 2 Has a New Name and a First Look at the Cast

Fantastic Beasts 2 is no longer Fantastic Beasts 2—it’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and now we have our first look at some of the cast, including Jude Law in action as the young Albus Dumbledore himself!

The photo actually gives us a bunch of new characters alongside Law’s Dumbledore and Johnny Depp’s villain Gellert Grindelwald, as well as returning stars Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol), Jacob (Dan Fogler) and Credence (Ezra Miller).

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

But there are also some new faces in the picture. Smack bang in the middle there’s Newt’s brother, Theseus Scamander (who honestly got the better name of the two), played by Callum Turner, and his fiance Leta Lestrange, played by Zoë Kravitz, who debuted as the character in photo form in the first film. Between Kravitz and Miller is Claudia Kim, playing a new but unnamed character — intriguingly described as a “Maledictus,” a person afflicted with a curse that turns them into a wild beast. That maybe Newt will describe as Fantastic and have to find?

There are still a few new characters not seen here — we know Nicolas Flamel, the creator of the Philosopher’s Stone in Potter lore, is in the movie — but for now, this is our best look at what’s to come in the future of the Harry Potter franchise’s past. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters November 16, 2018. [Pottermore]