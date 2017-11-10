Gotham by Gaslight Trailer Pits the Bat and the Cat Against a Serial Killer

It’s Batman: The Steampunk Series. The first full trailer is out for Warner Bros.’ next DC animated movie, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, where the Dark Knight (in a fancy cravat) goes up against one of the most notorious serial killers in history.

The Victorian alt-reality tale, drawn by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, centres around Batman trying to take down Jack the Ripper, the real-life serial killer who killed and mutilated at least five women in London in 1888, and was never found. In this version, Jack the Ripper is threatening Gotham City, and it’s up to Bruce Wayne and Selena Kyle to track him down. Only problem is, the city thinks Bruce Wayne is actually the serial killer, instead of the masked bat who’s trying to capture him.

After we’re done visiting Gotham in the 19th century, Warner Bros. will be releasing Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, the first Suicide Squad movie set within the shared continuity of the DC Universe Original Movies. Then, we’ll get Death of Superman, the first half of a two-part adaptation, followed by the second half Reign of the Supermen. But first, we’ve got Gotham by Gaslight, which comes out sometime in 2018. You can watch the trailer below.

