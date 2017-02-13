Grammatically Correct Dating Messages Yield Results

Research into what does and doesn't work in the world of dating sites and apps has looked beyond the obvious answer of being demonstrably fit and rich, with, apparently, nice grammar helping win more dates than leering emoticons and scattergun GIFs to everyone in your age group search filter results.

This comes from dating app TrueView, which says people whose first message to someone that meets their minimum requirements is a proper, bespoke sentence with more words than winking icons, is 68 per cent more likely to get a response that leads to an actual date and, therefore, maybe some legal touching that won't lead to the police getting involved.

Swearing is also a bad thing to do in a message to a potential date, as until you really get to know someone, it's best to keep your Tarantino-esque inner monologues and ironic use of the c-word to describe everyone and everything from the taxi driver to the c#nting ketchup to yourself. She's probably not old enough to even know who Guy Ritchie is, anyway. [Evening Standard]

