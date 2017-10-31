Greggs is Giving Away Free Festive Bakes Tomorrow

Christmas is coming, and that means overspending and overeating. That last one especially, because unlike presents people will keep coming back for food - especially if its only around for a limited time. To drum up publicity for its own festive food range, Greggs has announced that its giving some away free of charge, but only tomorrow and only while stocks last.

Tomorrow (8th November), the pasty shop will be dishing out a total of 1,200 free Festive Bakes at specific stores across the country, head of an official launch on Thursday. They're going to be £1.50 each, so if you're passing one on your way to work and people aren't queuing out of the door then you might as well grab one for yourself.

Not all Greggs are involved, since there are around 1,500 of them, but the following locations are confirmed to be taking part:

Newcastle, Northumberland Street

Leeds, Central Arcade

Manchester, Deansgate

Birmingham, High Street

Liverpool, Liverpool St Johns

London, Great Portland Street

Glasgow, Buchanan Galleries

Aberdeen, 55 Union Street

Cardiff, Queen Street

Kidderminster, Foley Drive

Aberdare, Victoria Square

The Festive Bake itself is chicken based, rather than turkey, but has the other usual Christmas dinnery food inside. Tat includes bacon, sage and onion stuffing, and cranberry sauce. So don't forget! These aren't likely to last long. [Metro]

More Food Posts: