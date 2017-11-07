Here's How They Made Hela's Thor: Ragnarok Headdress

Hela’s headdress from Thor: Ragnarok is the best thing to happen in film in 2017. It should win an Oscar. That headdress should be inducted into the Screenwriter’s Guild. It’s the queer icon of a queer icon.

Now, thanks to Adam Savage (Mythbusters) and his crew at the Tested YouTube channel, we can find out how they made it. Yes, made it—the headgear for Cate Blanchett’s goddess of death was a physical prop. As it turns out: 3D printers are incredible things.

As described by Jose Hernandez of Ironhead Studios, the antlers and headpiece were 3D printed, designed based on an accurate model of Blanchett’s head, and then finished and assembled by hand. The result, even just being displayed on a mannequin, is beautiful.

Now, what I want to know is: what was it like acting with that thing? And how heavy is it?

You can watch the video below, and see more work from design firm Ironhead Studios here (apparently they also did designs for Black Manta on the upcoming Aquaman movie, which is exciting).