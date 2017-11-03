Here's What Watching Movies Would've Looked Like on Mobile Phones 20 Years Ago

We take for granted the ability to pull out our smartphones and watch almost any video imaginable in hi-def resolutions. But back in 1998, the Nokia 5110 represented the cutting-edge of mobile phone technology, and this is what it would’ve been like to watch YouTube and other videos on its terrible screen.

The folks at YouTube’s Science Nurd first had to connect the 5110's awful 84x48-pixel monochrome LCD screen to an Arduino to get a proper frame rate, because as basic as that tiny hackable computer is, its processor is light-years beyond what you’d find powering the Nokia 5110. Twenty years ago seeing full-motion video on a mobile phone would’ve blown our minds, but today it looks like barely a step beyond cave paintings. Now please excuse me while I go hug my iPhone.

