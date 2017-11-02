Hundreds of Torch Paintings Bring This Skeleton's Night Out to Life

It doesn’t matter what medium you choose, animation is a tedious process requiring you to painstakingly bring every frame to life. But it’s even more challenging when your brush is an LED torch, the air is your canvas, and you can’t actually see what you just drew.

And yet, artist Darren Pearson managed to create a two-minute short film featuring a skeleton exploring, skateboarding, and do everything you wish you could on your occasional day off. The film, Kill the Lights, represents a staggering amount of work not just because of the invisible sketches Pearson had to make, but also all of the camera movements needed to make it seem like we were following the animated skeleton through the evening.

[YouTube via Laughing Squid]

