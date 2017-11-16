In This Doctor Who Christmas Special Clip, the First Doctor Hates the New TARDIS So Much

If there’s one thing that is a constant about Doctor Who’s multi-Doctor adventures, it’s a distaste for the TARDIS’ current “decoration” by former incarnations of its pilot. So it’s good to see that the First Doctor will be carrying on the tradition this Christmas.

As part of the BBC’s annual charity telethon for Children in Need, a new clip from “Twice Upon a Time,” Peter Capaldi’s last full episode of the Twelfth Doctor, was broadcast, giving us our first look at the original Doctor (David Bradley) reacting to his latest incarnation’s TARDIS interior for the first time. Suffice to say, he’s not impressed, and is even less impressed at his current, dying incarnation.

Doctor Who returns Christmas Day on BBC One. If you’d like to donate to Children in Need, you can do so here.

