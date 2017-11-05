iOS 11.1 Keeps Autocorrecting 'i' to 'A[?]', But Apple is Working on a Fix

You have to love the quirks of software sometimes. And by love I mean "scream with rage as you try to avoid throwing your new £1,000 phone at the wall." That must be what it's like to be an iPhone user today, since iOS 11.1 has decided to autocorrect the letter 'i' into 'A[?]'.

That is a thing that's happening today, which shows at least one downside to obsessively updating your phone every time Apple prompts you to do so. Just like the other several dozen times a flaw has occurred just after a new update is released.

The flaw was first spotted by Reddit user TheCravin, who also noted that the letter i would also autocorrect to '#' and '!', both also followed by the [?] symbol that is generally used to substitute unicode symbols that the software can't understand. Apple has acknowledged the feature saying that it's affecting anyone with a device that's running iOS 11.1. As The Verge points out, however, it doesn't seem to be affecting everyone.

The company has promised that it's working on a fix, but in the meantime there's a workaround you can use. Go to Settings, then General, Keyboard, and finally Text Replacement. Hit the + button, and in the phrase option type 'I' plus 'i' in the shortcut option box. That should sort things out.

Or you could learn to type correctly, because obviously everyone is just typing stuff in wrong. The holy predictive text feature was created by Steve Jobs himself, and is thus infallible. [The Verge]

