Jaguars Are Self-Driving a Few Hundred Yards of Coventry's Roads

Jaguar Land Rover claims to have achieved the nationwide first of running fully autonomous cars on public UK roads, with one of the cars it's co-developing as part of self-driving consortium UK Autodrive managing to mingle with everyday traffic, adhere to the rules and not trigger anything bad.

The test saw the car drive itself for half a mile on a route through the city of Coventry, although, of course, there was a human driver onboard ready to wrestle the wheel away from the vehicle, should it turn rogue or get befuddled by a fat child's red and round face that looks like a sign saying 99.

The video they made of the test runs doesn't show it doing any roundabouts, though. Plus you can tell all the people in it are very, very nervous. [UK Autodrive via Sky News]

