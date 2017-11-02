John Boyega is Pretty Sure Finn Isn't Force Sensitive, But He's Not Disappointed

One of the most persistent fan theories about the new Star Wars films is that Rey isn’t the only Force sensitive in the main cast. Since the early promotional campaign for The Force Awakens muddied the waters on whether Finn or Rey was going to be the Force user (including, famously, showing Finn wielding Luke’s lightsaber but not Rey), some fans have been wondering if the big twist of Finn’s powers is still coming.

According to a new interview with John Boyega at Digital Spy, it almost certainly is not. But he’s not too upset about it.

“Would I like to be a Jedi? I think it would be interesting if they had more than one person be a Jedi— but I think that is one of the unspoken laws of Star Wars,” he said. “They only have one who has to go away and train.”

It’s not a terrible rule, so far as storytelling is concerned. Forcing (heh) all the heroes to go train for an extended sequence would certainly put a damper on the plot. Either way, Boyega is confident in Finn’s heroics either way.

“I hope it takes an interesting turn; not in terms of being a Jedi, but there are loads more stronger characters in the Star Wars universe that can go up against Jedi and they don’t necessarily have to be a Jedi,” Boyega said. “I would like to explore that more; the whole Boba Fett vibe. I would like to explore that for Finn, but who knows?”

Well, Boyega probably does, for one. He’s actually seen The Last Jedi. And note he doesn’t 100% directly debunk the idea in question, conspiracy theorists. But... yeah, I don’t think it’s going to happen. [Digital Spy]

