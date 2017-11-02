London is Getting a 'Hyper-Reality' Star Wars Experience Next Month

The world is catching a dose of Star Wars fever at the moment, or at least it feels that way given the marketing and tie-in blitz currently going on. The latest might be of interest, though. It's being described as a hyper-reality experience, which basically means it's a virtual reality Star Wars game that lets you move around in the real world. A little bit like the holodeck, even if that is the wrong Star franchise.

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire is coming to the Westfield shopping centre in London's Shepard's Bush on 16th December. It'll be open for 12 weeks, with limited numbers of tickets available for the hefty price of £32.50 each (ouch).

In the game you take on the role of a Rebel spy, tasked with travelling to the volcanic planet of Mustafar with three fellow rebels and the cynical former-Imperial droid K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One). Your job is to navigate an Imperial facility and steal intelligence that's vital to the survival of the Rebellion. You'll be disguised as storm troopers, and will have to face off against Imperial forces and even a couple of lava monsters along the way. Controllers will be included, and they'll function as blasters when you run into trouble.

As I said before this is a 'hyper-reality' experience, which is a fancy marketing term for mixed reality. You strap on a headset, which transports you to the world of Star Wars. The press release says that it combines "interactive sets, real-time effects, and innovative technology," which presumably is all the stuff that stops you walking into walls while your vision is impaired.

Tickets are limited, so you will need to book these in advance online. No children under the age of 10 or under 4ft in height are allowed to take part. Probably for health and safety reasons.

