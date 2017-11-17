London Transport Exec Avoids Early Meetings Because the Trains Are Awful

A cheeky Freedom of Information request filed with London's mayoral offices has thrown up a glorious email about the travel arrangements of the city's deputy mayor for transport.

The message was sent in reply to one regarding making an appointment with Val Shawcross in September of this year, to which one of her staff replied that Val "...has to use Southern trains to get in to the office so we try not to have too many early starts."

Hence don't try to book any meetings with her before 10:00am. And the ironic thing it is says Val is actually a morning person, mornings she suffers sitting on trains being angry about how rubbish they are, even though... it's her job to make them work. [BBC]

